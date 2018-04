April 20 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc:

* PHILLIP AMEEN, JOACHIM FABER AND JOHN LIPSKY WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF HSBC AT CONCLUSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* PAULINE VAN DER MEER MOHR AND JONATHAN SYMONDS WILL BE APPOINTED AS ADDITIONAL MEMBERS OF GROUP RISK COMMITTEE

* IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE