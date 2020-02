Feb 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings:

* DEADLINE FOR SERVICE OF CLAIM UNDER A UK LITIGATION EXTENDED TO SEPT 2020 FOR UK-BASED DEFENDANTS AND NOV 2020 FOR ALL OTHER DEFENDANTS

* A PRELIMINARY HEARING ON ALPHA PRIME FUND LTD CASE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2020

* IN FEB, COURT AGAIN DISMISSED THE PLAINTIFFS’ AMENDED COMPLAINT AGAINST ALL HSBC ENTITIES IN THE BBSW LITIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: