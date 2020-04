April 27 (Reuters) - Hss Engineers Bhd:

* HSS INTEGRATED SDN & SMHB SDN OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM MITI TO OPERATE DURING MCO

* OPERATIONS COMMENCED AT HSSI'S HEAD OFFICE ON 27 APRIL AND AT SMHB'S HEAD OFFICE ON 20 APRIL 2020, AT 50% WORKFORCE LEVEL