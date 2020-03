March 25 (Reuters) - HSS Hire Group PLC:

* HSS HIRE GROUP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* HSS HIRE GROUP PLC - TRADING FOR FIRST 12 WEEKS OF FY20 WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD EXPECTATIONS

* HSS HIRE GROUP PLC - WITHDRAWS ALL MARKET GUIDANCE IN NEAR-TERM

* HSS HIRE GROUP PLC - LENGTH OF BRANCH CLOSURES AND OVERALL COVID-19 IMPACT ON GROUP IS UNCERTAIN