May 4 (Reuters) - HTC Corp:

* SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BILLION ($70.72 million) IN APRIL, T$10.89 BILLION IN JAN-APRIL Source text in English: bit.ly/2w7OFHm Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.6940 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)