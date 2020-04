April 6 (Reuters) - HT&E Ltd:

* TOTAL NON-REPEAT COST SAVINGS OF CIRCA $10.5M IN 2020

* BOARD, CEO AND MANAGEMENT TEAM ARE TAKING A 20% PAY CUT AND WILL FOREGO ALL INCENTIVE PAYMENTS FOR 2020

* REDUCED WORK HOURS AND PAY-CUTS TO GENERATE FURTHER COST SAVINGS OF $1.0M PER MONTH

* NO REDUNDANCIES ARE BEING ANNOUNCED

* STAFF ARE BEING ASKED TO WORK REDUCED HOURS, USE UP EXCESS ANNUAL LEAVE AND TAKE SHORT TERM PAY-CUTS