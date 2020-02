Feb 24 (Reuters) - HT&E Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $252.7 MILLION VERSUS $271.8 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS $14.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $225.5 MILLION

* DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.6 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2019

* NO BOOKINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED TO DATE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS; CLIENTS NON-COMMITTAL FOR Q2 AS IMPACT OF OUTBREAK STILL BEING ASSESSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: