BRIEF-HT&E Receives Indicative Offer From Ooh!Media Ltd To Buy Adshel

April 11 (Reuters) - Ht&E Ltd:

* REFERS TO MEDIA REPORTS, CO ADVISES NO OFFER RECEIVED FOR WHOLE OF HT&E

* BOARD RECEIVED NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM OOH!MEDIA LTD TO BUY CO’S OUT OF HOME DIVISION, ADSHEL

* “H1 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF PRO-FORMA PRIOR YEAR BY APPROXIMATELY 4-5%”

* BOARD ASSESSED OFFER; DETERMINED OFFER “DOES NOT ADEQUATELY REFLECT VALUE OF ADSHEL TO HT&E SHAREHOLDERS”

* REMAINS CONFIDENT CO WILL ACHIEVE, AND MAY EXCEED, CURRENT ANALYST 2018 EBITDA CONSENSUS ESTIMATES OF BETWEEN $113 MILLION - $114 MILLION