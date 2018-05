May 7 (Reuters) - HT&E Ltd:

* EXPECTS H1 EBITDA AT ARN TO BE AHEAD OF PRO-FORMA PRIOR YEAR BY ABOUT 5 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT

* CONFIDENT CO WILL ACHIEVE & MAY EXCEED CURRENT ANALYST 2018 EBITDA CONSENSUS ESTIMATES OF BETWEEN $113 MILLION & $114 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: