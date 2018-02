Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ht&E Ltd:

* FY UNDERLYING NPATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS UP 28 PER CENT TO $54.1 MILLION​

* ‍FY SEGMENT REVENUE UP 58 PCT TO $472.3 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 4 CPS​

* FY STATUTORY NET LOSS AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $117.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $6 MILLION