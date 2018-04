April 3 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG ANNOUNCES NEW PATENT FOR ITS TECHNOLOGY ISSUED IN JAPAN

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC ANNOUNCES ‍ISSUANCE OF JAPAN PATENT NUMBER 6290202 FOR “NUCLEASE PROTECTION METHODS FOR DETECTION OF NUCLEOTIDE VARIANTS.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: