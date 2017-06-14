FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc enters statement of work with subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc enters statement of work with subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V

* HTG Molecular- co, Qiagen expected to do development work for initial phase of project leading to development of sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - Qiagen will pay co low single digit millions of dollars for initial phase development work performed under sow

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - co and Qiagen will also share in any net profits generated by initial phase Source text: (bit.ly/2tnXU06) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.