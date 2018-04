BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc Says On March 30, 2018, Co And Qiagen Manchester Limited Entered Second Amendment Of First Statement Of Work

April 5 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND QIAGEN MANCHESTER LIMITED ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT OF FIRST STATEMENT OF WORK - SEC FILING

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - QIAGEN HAS AGREED TO PAY COMPANY LOW, SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DEVELOPMENT FEES FOR NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES

* HTG- QIAGEN ALSO AGREED TO PAY CO MILESTONE UPTO AMOUNT IN LOW,SINGLE-DIGIT MLN OF DOLLARS ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SOME MILESTONES IN NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - THE NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018