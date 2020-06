June 18 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - HTG INTRODUCES HTG EDGESEQ PAN B-CELL LYMPHOMA PANEL

* HTG MOLECULAR - HTG EDGESEQ PAN B-CELL LYMPHOMA PANEL IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN KIT FORM STARTING IN JULY