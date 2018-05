May 10 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 203 PERCENT TO $4.2 MILLION

* INCREASING LOWER END OF FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $21.0 TO $25.0 MILLION