BRIEF-Htg Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility With Midcap Financial

March 27 (Reuters) - Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH MIDCAP FINANCIAL TO REPLACE ITS EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - ‍DURATION OF TERM LOAN IS FIVE YEARS, WITH INTEREST ONLY PAYMENTS FOR FIRST TWO YEARS​

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS - ‍SENIOR FACILITY ALSO INCLUDES AN INITIAL $2.0 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, SECURED BY ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND INVENTORY​

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - ‍REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT IS EXPANDABLE TO UP TO $10.0 MILLION UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS OVER A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD​

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS-UP TO $30.0 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF $7.0 MILLION TERM LOAN WITH ABILITY TO ACCESS ANOTHER $13.0 MILLION ADDITIONAL TRANCHE