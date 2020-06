BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Senior Term Loan From Silicon Valley Bank

June 25 (Reuters) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SECURES SENIOR TERM LOAN FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - ENTERED INTO A $10.0 MILLION SENIOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY.

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - PROCEEDS HAVE BEEN USED TO PAY OFF OUTSTANDING $7.0 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN WITH MIDCAP FINANCIAL

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC - PROCEEDS USED TO PAY OFF $3.0 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE HELD BY QIAGEN