Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Ltd :

* ‍HANFANG ENTERPRISE TO SELL SALE INTERES IN GUILIN GU JIN FOR RMB390 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE AN UNAUDITED GAIN OF ABOUT RMB196.3 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL ​