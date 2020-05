May 14 (Reuters) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE WAS US$202.9 MILLION, 8.1% LOWER

* HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LTD SEES Q2 REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY US$220 MILLION

* EXPECT Q2 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN RANGE OF 22% TO 24%

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$20.3 MILLION VERSUS US$47.5 MILLION

* DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19, NEAR-TERM FUTURE OF CO’S MARKETS UNCERTAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)