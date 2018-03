March 12 (Reuters) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd:

* ‍CO, HHGRACE, CHINA INTEGRATED CIRCUIT INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND​, WUXI ENTITY AS ​JV COMPANY ENTERED INTO EPC CONTRACT

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION UNDER EPC CONTRACT IS RMB3.47 BILLION (INCLUSIVE OF ALL TAXES)