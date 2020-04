April 27 (Reuters) - Hua Medicine:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF COMBINATION STUDY OF DORZAGLIATIN WITH EMPAGLIFLOZIN (A SGLT-2 INHIBITOR)

* CLINICAL STUDY IS PHASE I TRIAL CONDUCTED IN U.S. IN TYPE 2 DIABETES (T2D) PATIENTS WITH INSUFFICIENTLY CONTROLLED BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: