March 16 (Reuters) - Hua Medicine:

* HUA MEDICINE - BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN CHINA IMPACTED BY OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINCE LATTER HALF OF JAN

* HUA MEDICINE- FY ADJUSTED NET LOSS RMB 350.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB279.3 MILLION

* HUA MEDICINE - EXPECT POTENTIAL DELAYS IN RELEASE OF TOP-LINE RESULTS, POTENTIAL DELAYS WITH SOME NDA-ENABLING WORK DUE TO COVID-19