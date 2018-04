April 19 (Reuters) - Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF UP TO 5.0 BILLION YUAN ($796.42 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO DIRECT BANK UNIT WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF UP TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qKCOde; bit.ly/2vsmxhN Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)