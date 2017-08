June 14 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$5.4 million versus HK$23.4 million

* FY revenue HK$836.5 million versus HK$1.21 billion

* No final dividend for years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016 were proposed