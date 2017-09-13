FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huafon Microfibre Shanghai unit to invest 1.1 mln yuan to set up limited partnership with partners
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2017 / 3:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Huafon Microfibre Shanghai unit to invest 1.1 mln yuan to set up limited partnership with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13(Reuters) - Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned tech unit plans to invest 1.1 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based industrial limited partnership with partners, and will hold a 25 percent stake in the limited partnership

* Says the new limited partnership will acquire 45 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based tech firm from the company’s wholly owned tech unit and an industrial limited partnership, for 1.2 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sqUT2P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

