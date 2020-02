BRIEF-Huajun International Updates On Legal Proceedings On Breach Of Loan Agreement

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Huajun International Group Ltd:

* ON 20 JAN SHANGHAI YIYI (GREENLAND) INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP ISSUED AND FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM AGAINST UNIT

* CLAIM FOR ALLEGED BREACH OF LOAN AGREEMENT DUE TO DEFAULT IN REPAYMENT OF REMAINING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF RMB169.5 MILLION

* REPAYMENT PLAN DELAYED DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* RESUMPTION, CONSTRUCTION, SALES OF REAL ESTATE PROJECTS BY UNIT WERE TO A CERTAIN EXTENT AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC