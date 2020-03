March 11 (Reuters) - Huakang Biomedical Holdings Co Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX (EXCLUDING LISTING EXPENSES) FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN SALES TO SOME OF CUSTOMERS OF GROUP

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR YEAR BY ABOUT 11.2%

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX (EXCLUDING LISTING EXPENSES) FOR YEAR BY ABOUT 95.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: