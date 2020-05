May 4 (Reuters) - Huakang Biomedical Holdings Co Ltd :

* SEES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM ABOUT RMB148,000 TO ABOUT RMB2.8 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SALES REVENUE IN MARKETS IN CHINA DUE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIC