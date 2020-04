BRIEF-Huali University Group Posts HY Revenue RMB 393.7 Million

April 16 (Reuters) - Huali University Group Ltd:

* HUALI UNIVERSITY GROUP LTD- HY REVENUE RMB 393.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 339.8 MILLION

* HUALI UNIVERSITY GROUP LTD-HY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT RMB 160.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB 128.9 MILLION

* HUALI UNIVERSITY GROUP LTD- COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACT ON EDUCATION BUSINESS OF GROUP, INCLUDING CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS AND DELAY IN SCHOOL REOPENING

* HUALI UNIVERSITY GROUP LTD- RESOLVED TO DECLARE PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF RMB0.051 PER SHARE