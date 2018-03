March 26 (Reuters) - Huami Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.32

* ‍GROSS MARGIN REACHED 22.2%, INCREASING FROM 20.2% IN Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES Q1 2018 NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB530.0 MILLION TO RMB550.0 MILLION

* Q4 PRO FORMA DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE RMB0.37 (US$0.06)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)