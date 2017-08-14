FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 hours ago
BRIEF-Huaren Pharmaceutical to invest 10.2 mln yuan to set up medical technology JV in Jinan
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
More HBO show leaks
Cyber Risk
More HBO show leaks
China a sweet spot for U.S. companies’ earnings
China
China a sweet spot for U.S. companies’ earnings
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
North Korea
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 14, 2017 / 2:56 AM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Huaren Pharmaceutical to invest 10.2 mln yuan to set up medical technology JV in Jinan

1 Min Read

Aug 14(Reuters) - Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest 10.2 million yuan to set up a Jinan-based medical technology joint venture with Shandong Novatech Information System Co. Ltd (partner)

* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in R&D, production, promotion and sales of medical treatment combination products of nephropathy

* Says co and partner will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in the joint venture

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2e5zTQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.