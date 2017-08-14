BRIEF-Huaren Pharmaceutical to invest 10.2 mln yuan to set up medical technology JV in Jinan

Aug 14(Reuters) - Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest 10.2 million yuan to set up a Jinan-based medical technology joint venture with Shandong Novatech Information System Co. Ltd (partner)

* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in R&D, production, promotion and sales of medical treatment combination products of nephropathy

* Says co and partner will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in the joint venture

