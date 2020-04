BRIEF-Huationg Global Says Most Construction Works For Group's Ongoing Projects Will Be Suspended From 7 April To 4 May

April 8 (Reuters) - Huationg Global Ltd:

* HUATIONG GLOBAL LTD- MOST CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR GROUP’S ONGOING PROJECTS WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* HUATIONG GLOBAL LTD - UPDATES ON GROUP’S BUSINESS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* HUATIONG GLOBAL - INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS TO GROUP’S BUSINESS & OPERATIONS DUE TO SUSPENSION OF WORKS

* HUATIONG GLOBAL LTD - DISRUPTIONS TO BUSINESS MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT GROUP’S REVENUE AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* HUATIONG GLOBAL LTD- CHAIRMAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL BE TAKING A VOLUNTARY PAY CUT OF 20% OF THEIR BASIC SALARY