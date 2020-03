BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment Posts FY Loss From Cont Ops Hk$28.8 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd :

* LOSS FOR YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$28.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$66.5 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$99.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$109.2 MILLION

* GROUP WAS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTS THAT THERE WILL BE FIVE FILMS TO BE RELEASED IN SUCCESSION IN 2020 AND 2021 WHICH CO HAS CO-PRODUCED

* CONFIDENT THAT THESE PRODUCTIONS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY BOOST CO’S REVENUE GENERATED FROM ENTERTAINMENT AND MEDIA OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: