May 4 (Reuters) - Huayu Expressway Group Ltd:

* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT ON RESUMPTION OF COLLECTION OF TOLL FEES ON TOLLED HIGHWAYS

* EXPECT RESUMPTION OF TOLL FEES COLLECTION TO LESSEN NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY20

* CO WILL RESUME COLLECTION OF TOLL FEES FROM VEHICLES USING EXPRESSWAY FROM 6 MAY