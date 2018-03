March 28 (Reuters) - Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB1.76 BILLION, UP 1.3%

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.4810 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB138.2 MILLION UP 31.7%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: