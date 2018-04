BRIEF-Hub Group Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.48

April 26 (Reuters) - Hub Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q1 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.03 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTIMATE THAT OUR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MILLION TO $210 MILLION

* EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S