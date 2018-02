BRIEF-Hub Group Reports Q4 EPS $2.99

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hub Group Inc:

* HUB GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SAYS Q4 REVENUE $1.16 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30 TO $2.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.99

* ‍SAYS ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $150 MILLION TO $170 MILLION​

* HUB GROUP - 2017 REVENUE OF $4 BILLION IS A MILESTONE TOWARD ACHIEVING TARGET OF $6 BILLION IN REVENUE IN NEXT 5 YEARS

* ‍SAYS Q4 INCLUDES A $75.2 MILLION DECREASE IN INCOME TAXES RESULTING FROM ESTIMATE OF CHANGE TO DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​