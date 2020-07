July 6 (Reuters) - HUB International Ltd:

* HUB INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF TEXAS-BASED GBC BENEFITS, LTD., D/B/A GUS BATES INSURANCE & INVESTMENTS

* HUB INTERNATIONAL LTD - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED