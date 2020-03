March 3 (Reuters) - HUB International Ltd:

* HUB INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF OREGON-BASED BARKER-UERLINGS INSURANCE INC.

* HUB INTERNATIONAL LTD - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* HUB INTERNATIONAL LTD - STEVE UERLINGS, PRESIDENT OF BARKER-UERLINGS, WILL JOIN HUB NORTHWEST AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: