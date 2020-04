BRIEF-Hub24 Says Interim Dividend Of 3.5 Cents Per Share Will Be Paid On 17 April

April 6 (Reuters) - Hub24 Ltd:

* HUB24 LTD - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.5 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON 17 APRIL 2020

* HUB24 LTD - OPERATES WITH CASH RESERVES SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE REGULATORY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND GENERATING STRONG OPERATING CASHFLOWS DESPITE PANDEMIC

* HUB24 LTD - REDUCTION IN FUA TO DATE IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT ADMINISTRATION FEES AND THEREFORE EARNINGS FOR FY20

* HUB24 LTD - REVENUE WILL ALSO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN OFFICIAL CASH RATE BY RBA ANNOUNCED ON 17 MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: