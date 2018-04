BRIEF-Hubbell Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.39 Excluding Items

April 24 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.39 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q1 SALES ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $991 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.95 TO $7.35

* NET SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 WERE $991 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 16% COMPARED TO $852 MILLION REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.10 TO $6.50

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE YEAR TO EXCEED NET INCOME

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.36, REVENUE VIEW $974.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.06 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, HUBBELL ANTICIPATES END MARKETS WILL GROW ABOUT 2% TO 4% IN AGGREGATE

* 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES ABOUT $0.85 OF ACQUISITION-RELATED & TRANSACTION COSTS OF ACLARA ACQUISITION Source text: (bit.ly/2FcrVFq) Further company coverage: