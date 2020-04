April 14 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS NET PROFIT UP 33.9% Y/Y IN 2019 AT 1.8 BILLION YUAN ($255.10 million)

* SAYS ITS INSURANCE UNIT'S PREMIUM AT ABOUT 14.4 BILLION YUAN IN JANUARY-MARCH Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/34zspUx; bit.ly/2Ry7lbG Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0561 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)