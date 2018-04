April 11 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 21.9 PERCENT AT 1.4 BILLION YUAN ($222.79 million)

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 NET PROFIT TO RISE 172.7-218.2 PCT Y/Y VS 110 MLN YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS INSURANCE UNIT'S Q1 PREMIUM INCOME TOTALLED 27.15 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v63iKP; bit.ly/2qpjEJ7; bit.ly/2IIAFFE Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)