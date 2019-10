Oct 24 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG:

* ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 629.1 MILLION AFTER NINE MONTHS WAS 13 % DOWN ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9-MONTH NET SALES DECREASED BY 5 % TO CHF 648.7 MILLION

* OUTLOOK CONFIRMED FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE