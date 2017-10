Oct 24 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍CHF 623.6 MILLION ORDER INTAKE, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 10 % ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET SALES ROSE TO CHF 588.3 MILLION (+5 %)​

* ‍EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN NET SALES OF AROUND 4 % IN 2017​

* ‍ASSUMES AN EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 7 % FOR FULL-YEAR 2017​