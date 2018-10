Oct 25 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 722.8 MILLION AFTER NINE MONTHS WAS UP 16 % ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9MTH NET SALES OF CHF 685.4 MILLION WERE 17 % HIGHER

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF CHF 860 TO 880 MILLION FOR FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EBIT MARGIN FOR 2018 AS A WHOLE SHOULD BE IN MIDDLE OF MEDIUM-TERM TARGET RANGE OF 8 - 10 %