March 25 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG ABB Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE- HUBER+SUHNER ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFER SIZE UP TO C. 2M SHARES / CHF 170M / 10.04 PERCENT OF COMPANY

* BLOCK TRADE- HUBER+SUHNER ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE RANGE TO BE CERTAIN, SELLING SHAREHODLER IS ABEGG HOLDING AG Further company coverage: