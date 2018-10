BRIEF-Huber+Suhner Becomes Tier 1 Supplier To Chinese Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Geely

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG:

* HUBER + SUHNER AG - HUBER+SUHNER BECOMES TIER 1 SUPPLIER TO LEADING CHINESE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURER GEELY

* SIGNED A PLATFORM CONTRACT WITH ZHEJIANG GEELY HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD. (GEELY)

* COOPERATION INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY OF RACS CONNECTION SYSTEMS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS

* ALOS NOMINATED AS A SUPPLIER FOR TWO UPCOMING PLATFORM PROGRAMS

* POSSIBLE FURTHER SERIES ORDERS RESULTING FROM THESE NOMINATIONS ARE STAGGERED OVER A PERIOD UNTIL 2023 Source text - bit.ly/2yQsSC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)