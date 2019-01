Jan 15 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* CHANGE IN THE EXECUTIVE GROUP MANAGEMENT OF HUBER+SUHNER

* ULRICH SCHAUMANN, WHO HAS BEEN A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE GROUP MANAGEMENT SINCE 2015, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EARLY AND TO LEAVE HUBER+SUHNER AT END OF 2019