BRIEF-Huber+Suhner FY Group Net Sales Up By 14.3% At CHF 885.0 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG:

* FY NET SALES AT GROUP LEVEL GREW BY 14.3 % TO CHF 885.0 MILLION

* FY ORDER INTAKE AT GROUP LEVEL ONCE AGAIN ROSE BY A DOUBLE-DIGIT 10.8 % TO CHF 915.2 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME INCREASED TO CHF 61.4 MILLION (PY CHF 42.1 MILLION)

* PROPOSES PAYOUT OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE (ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.50 AND ANNIVERSARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE)

* FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, THE GROUP EXPECTS NET SALES AT THE LEVEL OF 2018

* 2019 EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE UPPER HALF OF THE MEDIUM-TERM EBIT TARGET RANGE OF 8–10 % Source text - bit.ly/2FkXFM6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)